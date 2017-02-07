We surveyed 83 kids in grades three to five. We asked, if there was a concert you’d really like to go to, but you could only go with your parents, would you go or not?
Here is what we found out: 67 kids said they would go, but 16 wouldn’t.
Here are some reasons why they would go. One kid said, “Just do it!” Another kid said it would be safer with their parents there.
Here are some reasons why some others would not go. One kid said the parents could bring siblings who would eat all their popcorn. And other kids said they would rather go with their friends, not their parents.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.