Recently I went to the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island in New Hyde Park with my elementary school’s student council. We took a tour and baked for sick children and their families. I realized that it feels absolutely wonderful to do something good that has an impact on others.

During the tour, I saw the building and some of the rooms. One special place was the Rainbow Room. This room is where a girl named Gracie and her family stay while she’s in the hospital undergoing therapy. Something distinct about this room is the painting of a sky behind the bed; around the painting are lights that change color. When you step out of the room’s back door, there is a big playset that children can enjoy. There are beautiful outdoor tables and chairs where parents can relax while they watch their children.

After the tour, we were ready to start baking. We made chocolate chip cookies, cupcakes and crumb cake. The kids and their families enjoyed it so much that they invited us to come again. This was a great experience that I will never forget.

Visit their website: rmhlongisland.org. On the site you can book a date for house tours or make a donation. You can donate food by going to the Wish List button or choose to participate in the dinner program where you prepare a brunch or dinner for the families and children. You can also volunteer like we did. We participated in the Little Hands Helping Little Hands program, for volunteers ages 6 to 16. You cannot miss an opportunity to see these amazing children.