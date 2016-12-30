(Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset)
Imagine an organization that makes a school better. Well, we have that here at Washington Street School.
The Building Team is a committee for our school that Valerie Mazzone, our principal, started. It was started to develop a strong sense of passion and giving in the school’s students.
This is a nonprofit organization. That means that all of the money raised goes to charity and the...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Imagine an organization that makes a school better. Well, we have that here at Washington Street School.
The Building Team is a committee for our school that Valerie Mazzone, our principal, started. It was started to develop a strong sense of passion and giving in the school’s students.
This is a nonprofit organization. That means that all of the money raised goes to charity and the Bernini Gardens, which is part of our school’s courtyard. The events that we like to raise money from are bake sales, craft fairs and special events like St. Baldrick’s. Kids and adults shave their heads for money. All the money we get goes to St. Baldrick’s, which is a charity for kids with cancer.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.