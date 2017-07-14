The High Line is a memorial of an old railroad that used to go through warehouses and deliver materials on Manhattan’s West Side. Later on trucks took over the deliveries, which left the High Line not being used. Advocates said, “Instead of destroying it, let’s build a memorial for it.”

So, it was turned into an unusual elevated park. The High Line has many amazing views. You see lots of buildings, and some are very interesting because of the architect’s design. They’ve also kept the rails so you can see them but they are mostly covered with many plants or just grass.

Also there are many parts to the High Line. One is the food section, where people rent spaces and open little shops in the summer. They sell mostly ices and stuff to cool you down because it’s hot in the summer time walking 1.45 miles, the length of the park.

And, at the end, you see a great view of the Hudson River.

This park started as a part of the West Side Improvement Project. It runs from Gansevoort Street to West 34th Street. The High Line is an amazing experience to have with your family, friends or just yourself. They have special events from time to time so check the website: thehighline.org