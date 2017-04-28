My dad and I have a collection of RC vehicles. We have electric cars and gas cars.
My first was a Traxxas gas-powered truck. Then I got a Kraken RC Buggy and an Arrma Raider electric car, and also a Team Associated Buggy.
My dad and I try to run our cars every weekend in the field. We take along a box with extra parts because something always breaks. I like that my dad and I do this because it’s just time we spend together and we have fun.
We get our RC cars at Hero Hobbies (hobbyheroes.com) at 3587 E. Tremont Ave., the Bronx.
