I read the book “The Homework Strike” by Greg Pincus. The story is realistic fiction, which means it can happen in real life. The book is about a boy named Gregory Korenstein-Jasperton who does not like homework. He spends three hours a day doing homework assignments but what he really wants to do is write stories and poems. He decides that enough is enough and he will go on a homework strike. This book hit the shelves on Jan. 3, 2017. If you want to know more, read the book.
I think it would be better for sixth- or seventh-graders. I think that kids who like realistic fiction would like it.
