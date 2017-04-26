It’s just a story (or is it?!). Is age 10 too young for that secret crush?
I am Maggie. I have a crush on Jason in my fifth-grade class. I feel like I’m basically invisible to him. I don’t know how to show him how much I like him.
One day Jason walks up to me, and I freeze up. It makes me so nervous to be around him. He looks at me and says, “Hi.” I don’t respond. The next day I decide to respond and show him how I feel. I buy him a box of chocolates and write:
“Hi. I am your secret admirer. OK, I really like you, but you barely know I am here. I hope that will change!” — Your Secret Admirer
When Jason sees it he thinks, “Who could it be?” He asks everyone in school. Then I walk up and ask, “You liked the chocolates?” And I walk away smiling.
