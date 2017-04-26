We went to Sky Zone in Mount Sinai on a Friday at 7 p.m. and that’s when it becomes Glow Zone. Glow Zone is glow-in-the-dark. We had a lot of fun.
Glow Zone is only on Fridays, from 7 to 11 p.m. We played basketball and dodgeball and went in the foam pit. We went on the trampolines, where you do anything you want. We did flips, dunked and didn’t get out at all. It was really fun.
The music and laser lights just make it one great way to have fun jumping, dancing and playing sports.
If you want to glow, then you should wear bright colors. The dodgeballs and basketballs glow in the dark. Once again, we had so much fun, we hope you visit there, too.
It is located at 269 Route 25A, Mount Sinai; call 631-938-1420.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.