We all have a little bit of money hidden away that we save for something special. But, let’s admit it, you would rather ask your parents for money instead of spending your own. We asked 100 fifth-graders about the last thing they bought with their own money. We gave six choices and here are the results:
Most Popular
Toys or games: 69
Electronics: 11
Food: 6
Apps: 5
Books: 9
Clothes: 0
Some kids said they buy key chains with their own money. None of the kids we spoke to would spend their own money to buy clothes for themselves. The most popular items kids save up their money for are toys and games. And that makes sense — we are the ones who play with them the most and if we spend our own money, we don’t have to share with our brothers and sisters!
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.