The summer is a great time to kick your running into high gear. But it can also be a big challenge when the weather gets hot and humid. It may seem that you’re slowing down, but the heat can make you stronger if you run with it instead of trying to beat it.

Did you know that it takes about two weeks for your body to run more efficiently in warmer weather? When running in the heat, it is important to stay hydrated. Make sure you bring lots of water. It’s also important to be dressed appropriately. When you are running, you have to wear sneakers. You also should wear shorts or capris and a tank top or T-shirt. To protect your skin from sunburn, it’s smart to wear a hat and sunscreen. For the latest running gear, you can check out stores such as Sayville Running Company and Runner’s Edge in Farmingdale. They can assist you in purchasing anything you need to make your runs more enjoyable.

There are many types of races on Long Island. Running a 5k can be great challenge for a beginner runner. There are many clubs you can join to help you get started — for example, the Greater Long Island Running Club (glirc.org), Long Island Road Runners Club (lirrc.org) and New York Road Runners (nyrr.org). These clubs offer many different things. You can check out their websites for information.

Some places you might want to run are on a track at your local school or at a state park. Running in different areas keeps it interesting. It’s fun to check out new parks and trails all over Long Island.

Running isn’t just a fun sport, it also helps you stay in shape. People of any age can get out there and run. If you are trying out for a school sport, running can help you get ready. Maybe you can join a club, too. But most of all, try to make it a part of your life.