Video-game play has been a popular pastime for kids since our parents were young and Atari was the No. 1 game console. High-resolution graphics and high-speed interactive web-based play have helped to grow the number of video game players to beyond 155 million in the United States.
I surveyed 40 kids between the ages of 6 and 15 to determine what were the most popular games played in the year 2016. Here are the results of the top 5 games played:
Most Popular
1. Minecraft
2. NHL 17
3. MLB 16
4. Just Dance
5. FIFA 17
My survey also found that the most popular system that the games are played on is the Xbox system with 49 percent followed by PlayStation 4 with 43 percent surveyed.
As my results show, Minecraft is the favorite game played, but sports games dominate the list. With video game playing still on the rise in America, it will be exciting to see how the graphics improve over time.
