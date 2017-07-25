Do you like to go out to dinner? I certainly do, but we can go out only if there are kid-friendly places. I know the best kid-friendly restaurants in Port Washington.
- Salvatore’s is the best kids place to go for Italian food, and there are lots of good Italian restaurants in this town. It has many dishes, including my favorite dish, the meatball Margherita pizza. The best part is the pizza oven is coal-fired. This restaurant is at 124 Shore Rd. Call 516-883-8457.
- Louie’s is known for its incredible seafood, and it’s located on the water. On a hot day when you want to take a boat out and eat lunch, this is the place to go. You can dock a boat there. Located at 395 Main St. Call 516-883-4242.
- Harbor Q is my favorite kid-friendly restaurant. It has so many options of food to choose from — too many to count. If I could pick three adjectives to describe it, they would be quick, delicious and nice. Located at 84 Old Shore Rd. Call: 516-883-4227.
- Mojito is Mexican heaven. Every meal you get is rich and creamy in your mouth, especially their quesadillas. It is so kid-friendly that when the kids are done, they can sit back and relax on a comfortable couch in the back while they wait for their parents. It’s at 109D Main St. Call 516-439-4666.
- Sullivan’s Quay not only has great food, a children’s menu and quick service, it also hosts parties. There even is a karaoke night. They also have live music a lot. I recommend the mozzarella sticks — they are amazing. Located at 541 Port Washington Blvd. Call 516-883-3122.
In conclusion, Port Washington has kid-friendly restaurants that are amazing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.