Do you like magic? Well, if you do, then why not consider buying the Magic in a Snap! Abracadabra Collection magic kit (Melissa and Doug)? The set is super cool and comes with six different awesome tricks.
The first trick is a magical wand that contracts and expands. Next is color-changing silk. This trick is two scarves that magically change color right in front of your eyes.
This next trick is an illusion of magic cards that mysteriously grow and shrink. Fourth is a rope cutter, which somehow cuts a piece of rope into two. Then the rope comes back together. The next one is a playing card that can turn from king to queen and back again.
Last — but definitely not least — is the zig-zag numbers trick. With this one, numbered cards are sliced and then magically rearranged.
These are all super easy for children to learn and perform. The set will definitely be a delight for young magic lovers. It also comes with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions on how to do the tricks. This is why all those magic lovers out there should buy Magic in a Snap.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.