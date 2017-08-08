Would you rather your kids sit at home watching TV for hours or get active and attend SportsPro Camp? Your child can start at the age of 3 and go until age 15. If you are a working parent, then this is a great option during the summer.
It’s located at the Suffolk Community College Grant Campus in Brentwood.
You are probably wondering what we do there. We play tennis, dodgeball, capture the flag, basketball and kickball. We also go swimming, eat lunch and do many more exciting activities. Some days they even have competitions. Every counselor is super nice, some are funny, some are creative, some are fun, but most of all they are all amazing. They make the day even better than what it already is.
If you want to have the best summer ever, you should go to SportsPro. Learn more at sportsprocamps.com
