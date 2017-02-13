Imagine visiting somewhere that only exists in a few places in the whole world, and one is right here on Long Island. Sunken Forest is a maritime holly forest in Sailors Haven (sailorshaven.com), Fire Island. To get there, you can either take a very pleasant ferry ride from Sayville to Fire Island or you can take your bike or walk east of the Fire Island Light House.

Once you get there, you will arrive in a small town where you can get directions from nice locals or look the directions up ahead of time. You can get a bite to eat, if you are hungry, or even ice cream. As you head to the boardwalk, you will go through a neighborhood that will make you want to live there. There are really nice houses that are close to the ocean.

When you arrive at a very nice boardwalk that is 1.5 miles long, you will see the maritime holly forest. The deer will not run away if they see you, because they are used to visitors. You can take a tour with a National Parks ranger or explore the park on your own. You will see the ocean in the background, as you look at the varieties of trees. You will probably see rabbits or frogs or maybe even an owl. Trust me, you will be so happy that you visited Sunken Forest. It really is a unique and amazing place.