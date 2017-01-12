We both go to Progressive Gymnastics in New Hyde Park and we like it a lot for so many reasons. They have regular gymnastics, dance, Ninja warrior training, open gym and so much more.
Gabrielle likes it a lot. She wrote: I learn how to do cartwheels, handstands, back bends, front handsprings, and that is all on floor. On bars, I do pullups, leg lifts and back hip circle. On beam, I do cartwheels, which is pretty hard.
Olivia likes it for many of the same reasons, and she wrote: I also learn some fun things like vault, bars, beam, floor and more. I like beam the most. I learn the same things as Gabby.
It is even a good place to have a birthday party because they will help you with all the fun activities. It is located at 2200 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park. Call: 516-775-5545. Online: progressivegymnastics.com
