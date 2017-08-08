Have you ever been in a classroom that has trout? Our class does. We raised them all school year-long and then released them this spring. Our teacher, Mrs. Veronica Weeks, went upstate to get the eggs. When she came back with them, we were all so excited. She had to keep them cold and drove slowly to get them here safely.

Many trout hatched from their eggs in our special egg basket. Our trout tank temperature had to be kept between 52 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Our trout grew so much. Each day in the afternoon, we would check the trout tank to see if everything was OK. We recorded the temperature and our observations in our trout journal. They ate like crazy twice a day.

We loved to take pictures of the trout to see how much they’d grown. We also had a webcam over the tank so that we could watch them any time that we wanted.

We just adored looking up and watching our 3-D trout “swimming” around in our classroom. In April we released 58 brown trout into the Nissequogue River. We started with 61, so it was a great success.