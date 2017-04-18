We reviewed the two new Pokémon games for Nintendo 3DS: Pokémon Moon and Pokémon Sun.

Michael reviewed Moon. He wrote: I think this game is definitely worth buying! In this game you become the protagonist and your goal is to be the very best like no one ever was. It has its cool things, like you can actually choose how you look in the game. Another thing I liked is that there is just enough challenge so I didn’t get bored, but it’s not so hard to the point of where I quit trying. This game deserves recognition but with all the great things about this game there are also a few negative things. One is that there are way too many cut scenes in the game. Another is that it can be kind of really annoying when one Pokémon just keeps calling for help for half an hour straight! It happens a lot! But this game just completely overcame all my expectations — excellent.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

RATING: 4 smiles

Andrew played Pokémon Sun and he wrote: I really enjoyed the game and thought the graphics were way better than all of the other games combined. Although almost everything has improved there is also a few things I did not enjoy about the game. In almost every single game, there are rare and common Pokémon. I like this about the game, but in new games with new Pokémon there is no way of telling which is rare and which is common. To solve this issue, I think you could make some a website and tell where you can find the Pokémon, the stats, and whether it is rare or not, etc. Also I do not like how the new menu is set up. I’m 11 right now and still think Pokémon is strategic and fun. I’m starting to like Pokémon more because I’m starting to get a better grasp on move sets and abilities.

RATING: 4.5 smiles