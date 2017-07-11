Here it is, nearly the middle of summer and you have no place to go. What are the best day-cations for kids? I surveyed 100 fourth and fifth graders asking the question: Where would you like to spend a day over the summer? Here are the results:

The Bronx Zoo: 34

Citi Field: 31

Jones Beach: 22

The American Museum of Natural History: 10

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum: 3

The Bronx Zoo is one of the best zoos around. At the zoo, you can see a seal show. You can see them do tricks to get fish. Other highlights are the building with reptiles, the bones of snakes and even a model of a turtle that you can sit on. At the zoo, you can also see peacocks roaming around.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Citi Field is a great place to go. You can catch a game and maybe see ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The Mets haven’t won a World Series since 1986, but that won’t stop them from trying. It’s exciting to be there and watch it live.

Jones Beach is a fun place to go in the summer. When you’re there, you can go to the beach, theater, playground or just walk the boardwalk. I think the best part of the state park is the beach. The waves can be perfect, so you should bring your boogie board.

You can see the Intrepid on the Hudson River. When you’re on the ship, you see a big open space. When you’re there, you can do a bunch of things. My favorite is when you can go outside and see guns that were used during wars. All the way in the back, there is even a Lego ship. Want to stay longer? Maybe you can ask your Boy Scout or Girl Scout leader to set up an overnight stay. I did that, and it was awesome.