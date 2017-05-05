Here are the best places to visit on the North Fork:

  • The Greenport Carousel: The vintage carousel is located by the Greenport Harbor on Front Street. When you are on the carousel, there are brass rings, and you have to try to grab them.
  • Latham’s Farm Stand: This farm stand is on Main Road in Orient. It sells oysters, cherries, corn, watermelon, and Brussels sprouts, along with a lot of other vegetables.
  • Peconic Water Sports: Here you can rent Jet Skis and other fun water supplies. You can also go wake boarding, knee boarding, tubing, or just go for a normal boat ride. It’s on Main Road in Southold.
  • Railroad Museum of Long Island: The big, old, historic trains or train carts at the Greenport museum are very cool and fun to learn about.
  • Old Orchard Farm Store: The store is located on Village Lane near Poquatuck Hall in Orient. It sells cool antiques, paintings and other items, such as jewelry and woodwork.