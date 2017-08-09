The Disney Vacation Club is a vacation timeshare program. We pay for points that we then use to stay at any Disney World Resort all around the world. If you are a club member, every 10 years you will get invited to stay at a Disney resort for free. You also have a choice to do a meal plan or not. The meal plan includes dining and snacks.
When you stay at Disney World you will get a special bracelet called a MagicBand. It has your FastPass, dining plans, hotel room entry, and access to anything else you have planned at Disney.
When you go a Disney park, you will have to scan your MagicBand to get into that park. When you want to go on rides, you scan your MagicBand for a FastPass, which means you can go into the faster line. This is great when the parks are crowded.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.