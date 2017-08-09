The Disney Vacation Club is a vacation timeshare program. We pay for points that we then use to stay at any Disney World Resort all around the world. If you are a club member, every 10 years you will get invited to stay at a Disney resort for free. You also have a choice to do a meal plan or not. The meal plan includes dining and snacks.

When you stay at Disney World you will get a special bracelet called a MagicBand. It has your FastPass, dining plans, hotel room entry, and access to anything else you have planned at Disney.

When you go a Disney park, you will have to scan your MagicBand to get into that park. When you want to go on rides, you scan your MagicBand for a FastPass, which means you can go into the faster line. This is great when the parks are crowded.