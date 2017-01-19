My brother, Anthony, is 16, and he has Type 1 diabetes. He was diagnosed last year. Type 1 diabetes is a disease that affects your blood sugar because if your body does not produce enough insulin your blood sugar will be high. Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed between the ages of 1 and 18. Type 2 diabetes can develop at any age, but it commonly becomes apparent in adulthood.

Approximately 5 percent to 10 percent of people with diabetes have Type 1.

If you have diabetes, you should check your blood sugar every three hours. When your blood sugar is low you have to drink something with sugar. Having Type 1 is a big deal. My brother has to prick himself with a needle every day to check his sugar. It took my brother a couple of months to adapt to having diabetes.

There is a Type 1 diabetes walk every year at Eisenhower Park. Last year was the first year we participated in the walk. There were a lot of people who supported my brother like aunts, close friends and cousins. We all got blue shirts that said Team Morales. Our family and friends spent their Sunday morning together at this event to support my brother and other people with Type 1 diabetes. The money raised goes to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). This year we are going but we are not walking. Instead we are volunteering.