If you root for the Yankees baseball team, and they are eliminated and don’t make it to the playoffs, and the Mets are still alive, would you then root for the Mets just because they are also a New York team, or would you root against them? I asked 98 kids in the fifth grade that question, and here are the results:
Root for the Mets: 68
Root against the Mets: 30
As you can see, most of us are loyal to our teams from New York. Even though we are Yankees fans, we would still want to see the Mets win. They do have a good team with Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Céspedes and Lucas Duda. Other kids said that they are loyal just to the Yankees and they can’t wait for next season when they will win it all.
Comments
