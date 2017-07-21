The game Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo 3DS) takes the well-loved character Yoshi and turns him into wool and yarn balls.
The idea of putting Yoshi and wool together was brilliant: They go together like peanut butter and jelly or grilled cheese with tomato soup — you get what I mean. Yoshi was from the classic Mario game Super Mario World, and ever since then he’s been in every single Mario game, but he has never been in his own game. This is what the creators were trying to do by making this one. The game also includes wool, and wool is so comfortable. It’s like an ugly Christmas sweater — those things are really comfortable.
Yoshi’s Woolly World is creative and wonderful, and I hope it becomes a hit game and many, many people enjoy it as much as I did.
Comments
