Do you think sixth grade is boring? You’re wrong, because you can be a bus monitor if you are a responsible kid! If you’re interested in being a bus monitor, write a letter about your qualities for the role.

You should act like a teacher but differently, such as if someone is playing with a ball and you tell them to stop, and if they don’t stop, you should take the ball away. You should be happy and feel good about yourself because this is an exciting job and a big deal.

Every afternoon at 2:45 p.m., all bus monitors leave their classrooms early and go to their assigned classroom. The assigned classrooms are kindergarten to third grade. When everyone gets to their classroom, the monitors take their kids to the cafeteria and make sure they get to the right table and get home safely.

You can give your bus kids stickers or pencils, but you can’t give them any kind of food. Not just the kids can get into trouble, but you can, too. If you don’t do the right thing and set a bad example for the kids, you can get into a lot of trouble and lose your job.