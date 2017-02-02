Micah Gursoy, 9, of Levittown, is the voice of Sir Garrett in “Nella the Princess Knight,” a new, animated series for preschoolers that premieres at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 on Nickelodeon.
Nella is an 8-year-old who possesses princess-like compassion and grace while also embodying the courage and determination of a brave knight. Sir Garrett is Nella’s next-door neighbor, and he comes from a long line of knights. Other characters include Trinket, Nella’s unicorn, and Clod, Garrett’s trusty steed.
"He's one of Nella's best friends," Micah says of his character. "He's daring and likes to go on adventures. And he's kind and loyal."
Micah, a home-schooled fourth-grader, says he uses his regular voice in the series, but makes it more excited and animated than usual. “We do one line at a time,” he says of the taping, which is done once every week or two at a studio in New York City. He reads his lines from a script. “I have a voice director,” he says.
Micah’s not the only voice artist in his family — his older brother, Koda, 12, was a voice of the character Boots in “Dora the Explorer.” “His agent asked me if I would like to try doing it,” Micah says. Micah also has a sister, Hadassah, 5.
When he’s not performing, Micah likes to play soccer. His favorite subject in school is science.
