Kids about to start kindergarten? Are they a little nervous? Help them tackle their jitters by taking them to hear Stony Brook author Sarah Beth Durst read her first children’s book, “Roar & Sparkles Go to School” at the Barnes and Noble at Smith Haven Mall at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
Roar is a little dinosaur who is worried about his first day of school. His big sister, Sparkles, helps him overcome his fears. “It’s such a pivotal time in your life,” Durst says of beginning the school years.
Durst will also sign copies of the $16.99 book from Running Press. Barnes and Noble Smith Haven Mall is at 600 Burr Lane, Lake Grove. For more information, call 631-724-0341 or visit bn.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.