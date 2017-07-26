August brings three shows to the stage of the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City. Each is $9 with museum admission or $12 for theater only:

n Lena and the Happy Clam Band presents “Shiver Me, Patterns”

WHEN 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 8 and 29

Join “Lena and the Happy Clam Band” in an interactive, pirate-themed musical adventure to discover patterns in nature and music. Hear new music by songwriter by Lena Pennino-Smith, especially written to accompany the museum’s new exhibit, Pattern Wizardry. Her previous shows at LICM include “Happy as Clams: the Musical,” “The Princess Frog” and “Full Circle.”

n Trout Fishing in America presents “Musical Fun”

WHEN 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 and 17

Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet’s folk/rock band has been nominated for a Grammy four times and is best known for family/children’s songs such as “My Hair Had a Party Last Night,” “18 Wheels on a Big Rig” and “When I Was a Dinosaur.”

n Suzi Shelton presents “Smile in My Heart”

WHEN 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 and 23

Suzi Shelton returns to the children’s museum with guitarist Greg Mayo and drummer Dan Weiner. They will sing songs from Shelton’s latest album, “Smile In My Heart,” along with some of her old favorites.

The children’s museum is at 11 Davis Ave. in Garden City. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org.