“Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!” is showing in U.S. movie theaters at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 only.
The show was filmed live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, and features Jeremy Jordan reprising the role he originated on Broadway, Jack Kelly.
Fathom Events partners with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring the show to the big screen, and also includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creators.
The three theaters on Long Island showing the film are: Farmingdale 10, 20 Michael Ave., Farmingdale; Deer Park 16 & IMAX, 455 Commack Rd., Deer Park; and Broadway Multiplex 12, 955 Broadway Mall, Hicksville. Prices vary from $15 to $19 depending on venue. To purchase, visit fathomevents.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.