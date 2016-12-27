Kwanzaa is the time when many African-American families get together to give thanks and enjoy the blessings of family. Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and the Long Island Children’s Museum in celebrating the holiday at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the museum in Garden City.

Learn about the meaning behind Kwanzaa, enjoy storytelling, music and dance and make necklaces and a welcome banner for the home. For ages 3 and older; free with museum admission but ticket required. Tickets are first come, first served that day; request one when you arrive at the front desk. Space is limited. The children’s museum is at 11 Davis Ave. in Garden City and is $13 per person ages 1 and older, $12 for seniors ages 65 and older and free for infants.

For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org