From appearing on "Chopped Jr." and "So You Think You Can Dance" to performing with Foreigner and more, here are 23 LI kids who found fame in 2016.

Lauryn Mitchell took first place on 'Chopped Jr.' (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Ten-year-old Lauryn Mitchell, of Center Moriches, baked grasshopper cookies with a side of strawberry crème fraiche on the Food Network's "Chopped Junior" and took the $10,000 prize in July. The show features four young contestants each week who are eliminated one by one in three rounds -- appetizer, entrée and dessert -- to leave one champion. The children have to open a basket in each round and are required to use those ingredients in the dish. Lauryn competed against kids from Michigan, New Jersey and North Carolina. The episode's judges included actress Jennie Garth, chef Marc Murphy and restaurateur Roble Ali. The show is hosted by Ted Allen.

Madison Beer sang the national anthem at a New York Knicks game (Credit: Madison Beer) (Credit: Madison Beer) Madison Beer, a teen singer and YouTube sensation from Jericho, sang the national anthem on Nov. 20 at a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden. She will also be the subject of a reality show, "Making Madison," which is being produced by NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment division Wilshire Studios, according to Deadline.com. Justin Bieber tweeted a link to Beer's cover of Etta James' "At Last" to his followers in 2012, which catapulted Beer into the music industry. She has more than 2 million followers on Twitter and 6.8 million on Instagram.

Alec Fischthal competed on 'Jeopardy! Teen Tournament' (Credit: Jeopardy Productions Inc.) (Credit: Jeopardy Productions Inc.) Alec Fischthal, a high school senior from North Woodmere, competed on "Jeopardy! Teen Tournament" in November. Fischthal competed with about 20,000 students ages 14 to 17 nationwide in an online test. About 300 students had an in-person audition, and 15 students were chosen to be featured in this year's tournament. Unfortunately, $1 cost him a $100,000 prize. Fischthal even got the final answer right -- "What is the Mayflower Compact?" -- but so did his two opponents. One of them, an Alabama teenager, wagered enough money that his grand total inched above Fischthal's by $1, making him the grand-prize winner. Don't feel too bad, though, Fischthal walked away with the $50,000 second-place prize.

Colette Prainito lit the Empire State Building red (Credit: Prainito family) (Credit: Prainito family) Colette Prainito, 8, of Farmingville, lit the Empire State Building red with actress Dakota Fanning on Oct. 11 in a ceremony celebrating International Day of the Girl. Colette is in third grade, and she and her father, Nick, sponsor a girl named Diala from Indonesia through the Save the Children organization. Save the Children Sponsorship provides children in the United States and around the world with aid and education to improve their well-being. International Day of the Girl is a day for communities and policymakers to discuss how to end discrimination against girls and create opportunities for girls to reach their full potential, according to Save the Children, which partnered with the Empire State Building to mark the occasion.

Chloe Wheeler performed on Telemundo (Credit: NBC / Telemundo) (Credit: NBC / Telemundo) Chloe Wheeler, a teen from Huntington, performed on an episode of "La Voz Kids," a Spanish-language television talent series on Telemundo. She sang "Maria Bonita" and wowed the coaches during the blind auditions segment of the series. Wheeler made it to the battle round in May, but was eliminated before the final phase. Chloe has appeared in Off-Broadway shows, and she played Miss Hannigan in Woodhull Intermediate School's production of "Annie Jr." last year.

Kaiden Vozzi and Dylan DiMinico won Newsday's Cutest Little Long Islander contest (Credit: Jamie DiMinico and Nicole Vozzi) (Credit: Jamie DiMinico and Nicole Vozzi) More than 400 kids ages 2 to 4 competed in Newsday's inaugural Cutest Little Long Islander contest. After a weeklong online voting period, Kaiden Vozzi, of Wantagh and Dylan DiMinico, of Great River, won the contest. Each were awarded a $500 gift card.

Jordan Matalon sang with Shawn Mendes (Credit: Josiah Van Dien) (Credit: Josiah Van Dien) Long Islander Jordan Matalon, 9, was shocked when he walked into a rehearsal for April 11's Garden of Dreams Talent Show at Radio City Music Hall and standing there was singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, whose song "Stitches" Jordan performed in the show. Jordan performed Mendes' song for him at the rehearsal. The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit charity that works with The Madison Square Garden Co. and MSG Networks Inc. to help children facing obstacles. Jordan was in the show because at age 3 he was diagnosed with Wilm's Tumor. The cancer required the removal of a kidney followed by four months of chemotherapy.

Slacker Genius teen band opened for a rock concert (Credit: Slacker Genius ) (Credit: Slacker Genius ) The Long Island teenage band Slacker Genius played a Rush cover set to open for several adult bands in March at Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville. They played a 45-minute set of four to five songs spanning Rush's repertoire, including "Working Man" and "Natural Science." The band members include Reese Ortenberg, a student at JFK High School in Plainview-Old Bethpage and the band's lead vocalist bass guitarist and floor keyboards player, guitar players Michael Montelli, of Greenlawn and a student at Chaminade High School, and Harold Lichtenstein, 17, a student of Farmingdale High School. Griffin McCarthy, 16, a student at Westbrook Preparatory School in Westbury, filled in as drummer for this gig. The band members met at Musicology music school in Smithtown.

Raymond Mohler Jr. appeared on 'The HALO Effect' (Credit: Nickelodeon / Craig Blankenhorn) (Credit: Nickelodeon / Craig Blankenhorn) Raymond Mohler Jr., of Lynbrook, was featured in the Nickelodeon show "The HALO Effect" in March. HALO stands for Helping And Leading Others. Each half-hour episode profiled a young activist making a positive change in his or her community and inspiring others to do the same. Mohler, a senior at Lynbrook Senior High School, started the Little Saint Nick Foundation, dedicated to making hospital stays an easier experience for kids. A Nickelodeon crew filmed Mohler, with actress Sydney Park, left, giving him a $10,000 check for the foundation. They also filmed him planning and executing a party for kids in the pediatric ward at St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Bayside.

Sam Towse went to Grammy Camp (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Sam Towse, a Huntington resident, flew to Los Angeles to see the 58th annual Grammy Awards and play piano in the 2016 Grammy Camp -- Jazz Session. Towse, a Huntington resident who is a senior at the private Friends Academy in Locust Valley and a pre-college jazz piano student at the Manhattan School of Music, was chosen as one of 32 high school students nationwide to participate in the Grammy Camp program this past February. For an all-expenses-paid 10 days, he rehearsed and then played piano in several performances surrounding the Grammys, including the annual "Grammy in the Schools Live! -- A Celebration of Music & Education." The students also recorded an album called "Grammy Jazz 24" and performed at the official Grammy Celebration after-party. Towse plays several instruments, but has zeroed in on the piano.

Ally Kustera appeared on 'Chopped Junior' (Credit: Food Network) (Credit: Food Network) In June, Ally Kustera, a sixth-grader at the time from Huntington, battled it out with three other contestants on "Chopped Junior," a reality TV cooking show on the Food Network. Ally made it through the appetizer round, during which she made Rainbow Salad out of rainbow chard, tuna in olive oil and several other ingredients. She progressed to the entree round, in which she made seared scallops and a papaya sauce. Then she was "chopped."

The Joyous String Quintet performed on 'Little Big Shots' (Credit: Julian Yu) (Credit: Julian Yu) Five elementary school kids from Long Island appeared on the "Today" show in March with Steve Harvey to promote his new series called "Little Big Shots," which aired March 13, on NBC. The Joyous String Quintet from the Hicksville-based Joyous Music School played "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon. They were featured in April in an episode of the new series, which spotlighted kids with all kinds of talents. The quintet includes Justin Yu, of Jericho, plays cello, Christein Yu, of Jericho, plays violin, Mickayla Jia, of Jericho, plays violin and Lau brothers Tyler and Brendon, of Williston Park, play violin and bass respectively. The quintet's repertoire includes pop music played in a classical style. For "Little Big Shots," the quintet played a mashup of "The Final Countdown" by Europe and Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake," composed by Justin's father, Julian, who owns the Joyous Music School. They've played concerts in Hong Kong, Korea and China and on a TV talent show in Germany. They've appeared on "Good Morning America" and Ellen DeGeneres flew Justin to California to play on her talk show.

Jake Lonigro and RJ D'Ambrosio competed on 'So You Think You Can Dance' (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Dance partners Jake Lonigro, left, of Merrick, and RJ D'Ambrosio, of Bethpage, earned a ticket to Hollywood to compete on "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation." During that week in late March, Jake was diagnosed with abdominal cancer, which changed the game plan. The filming of Jake and RJ's New York City audition, when they performed their hip-hop routine called "Magic Mike" and met judges Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo and Nigel Lythgoe, aired in June. But RJ traveled to Los Angeles solo to continue on in the competition, while Jake remained home to start treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan.

Charlie Camilli and Taya Farkas won Newsday's annual Cutest Baby Contest (Credit: Camilli and Farkas family photos) (Credit: Camilli and Farkas family photos) Long Island is certainly bursting with cute babies. In fact, more than 500 parents in Nassau and Suffolk entered their little prince or princess into Newsday's annual 2016 Long Island's Cutest Baby contest. After a weeklong voting period, Charlie Camilli, left, of West Babylon and Taya Farkas, of Lynbrook, each took home a $500 gift card as the grand prize winners.

George A. Jackson Elementary School in Jericho won a Radio Disney contest (Credit: George A. Jackson Elementary School) (Credit: George A. Jackson Elementary School) Disney Radio announced this morning that the George A. Jackson Elementary School in Jericho was selected as the winner of the Give a Note Foundation music contest for the school's video, "We Are the World" in February. The Jericho schoolchildren performed "We Are the World," with video of cello players, trombone players, choir members and more. Radio Disney artists visited the school and they received a grant of at least $2,500.

Sydney and Matthew Levine rang the closing New York Stock Exchange bell (Credit: NYSE / Valerie Caviness) (Credit: NYSE / Valerie Caviness) Sydney Levine, second from right, of Melville, rang the closing New York Stock Exchange bell on March 1 to kick off Kidney Awareness Month. Levine attends Half Hollow Hills High School East and, along with typical extracurricular activities, she has been raising awareness for kidney disease. Last year, she started the Stand Up and Be Counted challenge to help find a cure for FSGS (focal segmental glomerulosclerosis) and Nephrotic Syndrome. FSGS is the leading cause of kidney failure in children. She began her crusade to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for her brother Matthew, left, who was diagnosed with FSGS kidney disease at the age of 2. Levine also spoke with Legis. Steven Stern in Riverhead and other local legislators at events throughout the year to try and pass a bill to have March officially be Kidney Awareness Month in Suffolk County.

Sophie Bravo appeared on 'Chopped Jr.' (Credit: Debbie Bravo) (Credit: Debbie Bravo) Sophie Bravo, of Woodbury, competed on an episode of the Food Network's "Chopped Junior" this past April. She had a viewing party with her friends and since it was Passover, she made matzah lasagna or matzah pizza. The episode was filmed at a studio at Chelsea Market in Manhattan.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy choir performed with Foreigner (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) The Our Lady of Mercy Academy all-girls high school select choir performed with Foreigner at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in February. It was the second year in a row the choir joined the band for its 1984 hit, "I Want to Know What Love Is." Foreigner invites a local group onstage to join the band at every concert in North America. The band donated $500 to the Syosset Catholic school's choir, and choir members sold Foreigner CDs at the concert to raise money for Foreigner's charity partner, the Grammy Foundation.

Lafazan brothers wrote three books (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Joshua, Justin and Aaron Lafazan, brothers from Syosset wrote books that were published on the same day. They talked about them together in March at the Book Revue in Huntington. Justin wrote "What Wakes You Up? Designing Kick-Ass Lives Through Entrepreneurship." Joshua wrote "Political Gladiators: How Millennials Can Navigate the 21st Century Political Minefield and WIN!" Aaron wrote, "What Middle School Didn't Teach Me." Each paperback book is $19.99.

Sky Katz performed on 'America's Got Talent' (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Sky Katz, of Melville, earned a spot on the 11th season of "America's Got Talent." Sky sent an audition tape to the NBC talent competition and was flown to the Pasadena Convention Center in California for taping. She co-wrote her own rap song for the competition, which was prerecorded. During the show, the audience gave Sky a standing ovation for her original composition, "I'm Fresh."

Lauren Peller launched a high school chapter of the Spoon University foodie website (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Lauren Peller, of Melville, took on the role of editorial director this year of the newly launched high school chapter of the nationwide Spoon University foodie website. Spoon University was founded in 2014 at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. The startup created by two then-college students is now based in Manhattan and has spread to 160 college campuses, including a chapter beginning this semester at Hofstra University. It's geared toward helping young people learn how to eat well -- whether cooking for themselves in off-campus housing or eating at restaurants and cafeterias on their campuses. It offers recipes, restaurant reviews, fun food-related quizzes and more. Peller contributed stories for the college chapters, then worked with editors to come up with a high school contributors application process, then started editing stories submitted by high school correspondents.

Kids from Southold were featured in a Brady Rymer music video (Credit: ‘Me on the Map’ Brady Rymer video) (Credit: ‘Me on the Map’ Brady Rymer video) Grammy-nominated family musician and Long Island resident Brady Rymer launched his latest music video in October -- "Me on the Map." The video was filmed entirely in the town of Southold featuring 18 kids from the community riding their bicycles, in a rowboat with Rymer on Great Pond, and around a bonfire with Rymer on Kenny's Beach.

Colleen Sullivan advocated in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Colleen Sullivan of Garden City wowed Rep. Kathleen Rice on Capitol Hill this past April. Sullivan, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead at the time, was one of 46 teens who made up the 19th annual "Teens Speak Up!" public policy conference. The kids, all of whom have epilepsy, traveled to Washington to advocate for legislation and funding for education, treatment and research that could lead to a cure. Sullivan sat down with Rep. Rice (D-Garden City), had a brief photo op with New York Sen. Charles Schumer, and met with an aide to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.