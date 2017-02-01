Summer camps offer more and more opportunities for older kids to explore niche passions. Here are some new programs being offered on Long Island during the summer of 2017:



Cultural Fusion

WHEN | WHERE July 10 through July 21 at LuHi Summer Programs, 131 Brookville Rd., Brookville

FOR AGES Entering grades 8 through 11

COST $1,525; includes transportation and lunch

INFO 516-626-1100; luhisummercamps.org

Participants will visit New York City’s ethnic neighborhoods, including Manhattan’s Chinatown and Little Italy, Flushing’s Little Korea, Coney Island’s “Little Russia” and Brighton Beach, the Yiddish/Jewish Lower East Side, Harlem and more.

The campers will learn about cultural differences through food, language introduction and people in the local neighborhoods. “It’s a lot of walking tours,” says Donna Scott, associate director of LuHi Summer Programs.

Visiting international students will be among the campers. The camp will be directed by Joe Leavy, a teacher in the Huntington School District who is proficient in Mandarin Chinese and lived in China from 1991 to 1994. “They’re going to be sampling the ethnic foods that are connected with neighborhoods,” Leavy says, and they’ll be having lunch in each community.



Cryptography and Cyber Security

WHEN | WHERE Three one-week sessions, choose June 26 to 30, July 10 to 14 or July 24 to 28 at iD Tech Camps, 1 South Ave., Garden City

FOR AGES 13 to 17

COST $999 per week; transportation is not available, lunch optional for additional fee

INFO 888-709-8324; idtech.com

With all the did-they-or-didn’t-they talk about Russian hacking of American computers, this new class is especially timely. Campers will learn about the history of cryptography dating back to Caesar and send encrypted messages back and forth between classmates in ways that would thwart a would-be cyber attack. They’ll learn how to encrypt data with programs and computers and relate it to modern cyber security needs.



Biomechanical Programming and Data Analysis

WHEN | WHERE Aug. 14 to 18 at Hofstra Summer Camp’s Precollegiate Career Discovery Program, Hofstra University, Hempstead

FOR AGES Entering grades 6 to 11

COST $1,050

INFO 516-463-7200, ce.hofstra.edu

Participants will observe, monitor and collect data on athletes in Hofstra’s baseball camp who will wear a special “sleeve” equipped with accelerometers and gyroscopic sensors. They will then perform biomechanical analysis of the data with the help of Motus Global, manufacturers of the sleeve. “The data collected off an athlete can be used to create reports for the coaches and the athletes on the team . . . so there’s no injury and in the future they perform better,” says program leader Javaid Mir. Participants will learn about the cutting edge of sports medicine technology, Mir says.