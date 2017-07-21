Spanish and English are mixed in the songs of Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, scheduled to perform at 11:30 a.m. July 25 at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City.
The Latin Grammy winning, married team of Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis lead songs for kids of all ages, encouraging them to embrace silliness.
Cost is $9 with museum admission or $12 theater only; museum is at 11 Davis Ave., Garden City. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.