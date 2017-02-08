Magicians from the “Masters of Illusion” TV show will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday at NYCB Theatre at Westbury as part of their Believe the Impossible tour. “Masters of Illusion” just finished taping its fourth season, which will air nationwide later this year on The CW.
Five magicians will perform at Westbury: Ed Alonzo, Bill Cook, Farrell Dillon, Greg Gleason and Jonathan Pendragon.
“There’ll be audience participation, a lot of comedy, sleight of hand magic and more,” Gleason says.See alsoFree (or cheap) for kids on Long Island
Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 at ticketmaster.com or the theater box office.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.