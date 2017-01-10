Kids and parents will have a second chance to see "Disney Junior at the Movies -- Mickey's BIG Celebration" on Jan. 14. (Credit: Disney Junior)
Kids and parents will have a second chance to see “Disney Junior at the Movies — Mickey’s BIG Celebration.” The one-day, interactive cinema event will happen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at some area movie theaters.
Audiences will be invited to sing, dance and play along with Disney Junior characters, including Elena of Avalor, Miles from Tomorrowland, Doc McStuffins, The Lion Guard, Sofia the First...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Kids and parents will have a second chance to see “Disney Junior at the Movies — Mickey’s BIG Celebration.” The one-day, interactive cinema event will happen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at some area movie theaters.
Audiences will be invited to sing, dance and play along with Disney Junior characters, including Elena of Avalor, Miles from Tomorrowland, Doc McStuffins, The Lion Guard, Sofia the First and more.
Viewers will also be among the first to see the upcoming new Disney Junior series “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” on the big screen before its television debut later this month. Attendees will receive a $5 offer to the Disney Stores and a free e-book download, as well as other giveaway items.
For tickets and locations, visit fathomevents.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.