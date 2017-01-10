Kids and parents will have a second chance to see “Disney Junior at the Movies — Mickey’s BIG Celebration.” The one-day, interactive cinema event will happen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at some area movie theaters.

Audiences will be invited to sing, dance and play along with Disney Junior characters, including Elena of Avalor, Miles from Tomorrowland, Doc McStuffins, The Lion Guard, Sofia the First and more.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Viewers will also be among the first to see the upcoming new Disney Junior series “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” on the big screen before its television debut later this month. Attendees will receive a $5 offer to the Disney Stores and a free e-book download, as well as other giveaway items.

For tickets and locations, visit fathomevents.com.