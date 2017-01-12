Kids: Do you love math and music? The Museum of Math in Manhattan is sponsoring a songwriting contest. Write your own words set to a favorite tune or compose your own melody. The only rules are that the lyrics must be original and must be about math or a mathematical concept.
Submit the written lyrics along with a video of it being performed; kids and adults can enter. “A lot of what’s really fun are covers of pop songs. Someone just submitted a song he wrote to the tune of a song from ‘Hamilton,’ ” says Rebecca Segall, program coordinator for the museum.
The contest is judged by museum staff and a panel of math teachers. There’s no entry fee and no formal prize, but the winners will have a chance to perform their songs at an open mic night at MoMath on April 20. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 15 at openset.momath.org
MoMath is at 11 E. 26th St. in Manhattan; 212-452-0566, momath.org
