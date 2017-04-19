Monster Jam Triple Threat Series comes to Nassau Coliseum this weekend, featuring high-powered vehicles facing off in battles of strength and agility.

Fans will watch famous Monster Jam trucks, speedsters and ATVs compete, including Krysten Anderson, driver of the Grave Digger; Justin Sipes, driver of the new Megalodon truck; Bernard Lyght, driver of Alien Invasion; Ami Houde, driver of Zombie and more.

New this year are the preshow "pit parties" where you can get up close and personal with drivers and their monster trucks.

To help you get more acquainted with the Monster Jam warriors, we found 10 fun facts you may not know about this event:

-Monster Jam trucks are typically 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide.

-A Monster Jam truck weighs 10,000 pounds.

-Most of the trucks deliver 1,500 horsepower.

-Sixty-six inches high and 43 inches wide is the typical size of a Monster Jam truck.

-The body of a truck is made of fiberglass.

-There are 3,000 cars crushed during a Monster Jam event each year.

-The average Monster Jam truck goes through eight tires in a year.

-The driver's seat is located in the center of the vehicle in most of the trucks.

-There are 3,500 cubic yards of dirt used for a Monster Jam stadium date.

-Approximately four million people worldwide attend Monster Jam events annually.

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is produced by Feld Entertainment and will take place at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Pit Party times are April 22 and April 23 from 10:30 a.m. through noon.

Tickets start at $25. Visit nycblive.com for more information.