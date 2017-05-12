Subscribe
    FamilyLifestyle

    Mother/daughter look-alikes

    Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck. Are you part of a mother/daughter look-alike duo? If so, we want to see your pictures! Please submit one photo of you together here.

    Mom donna and daughter Sandy enjoying a sunset
    (Credit: Tim myers)

    reader photosTim myersMom donna and daughter Sandy enjoying a sunset on beach in bayville ny

    Three generation
    (Credit: Phyllis Barone)

    reader photosPhyllis BaroneThree generation

    Mom Marie and daughter Caroline after getting our
    (Credit: Caroline Bishop, lives in Port S)

    reader photosCaroline Bishop, lives in Port SMom Marie and daughter Caroline after getting our hair styled in St. James, NY

    My mom and I at the Toast Coffeehouse
    (Credit: My sister Katie Maletta from Bel)

    reader photosMy sister Katie Maletta from BelMy mom and I at the Toast Coffeehouse in August of 2016. My family and I had come up to visit from North Carolina we were leaving to go back home.

    Debbie Wilhelm and her daughter Dana Wilhelm
    (Credit: Rob Wilhelm)

    reader photosRob WilhelmDebbie Wilhelm and her daughter Dana Wilhelm

    This was taken in 2016. Me and my
    (Credit: Rosalia)

    reader photosRosaliaThis was taken in 2016. Me and my daughter, Rosalia just hanging out.

    Stephanie and Emily Boden at our house on
    (Credit: Emily Boden, Wantagh, NY)

    reader photosEmily Boden, Wantagh, NYStephanie and Emily Boden at our house on Easter.

    Linda and Rachel Weiss, from Oakdale
    (Credit: Rachel W, Oakdale)

    reader photosRachel W, OakdaleLinda and Rachel Weiss, from Oakdale

    Daughter holding mommys baby pic

    This photo was taken Easter 2012. It is

    reader photosacjrodriguezThis photo was taken Easter 2012. It is a picture of my daughter Jaelyn Olivia Rodriguez holding a picture of Me (her Mommy) when i was a little girl.

    In #honor of #MothersDay, I submitted my #Mom
    (Credit: Instagram user deamarie18)

    In #honor of #MothersDay, I submitted my #Mom and I into a #Mother / #Daughter look-alike #contest through #newsday. Vote for us please via 龜book. @newsday

    Susan & Kasey

    Kasey Stevenson, 23, with mom, Susan Stevenson, 52.

    reader photoskaseymargaretKasey Stevenson, 23, with mom, Susan Stevenson, 52. The photo was taken at a Long Island Ducks baseball game. Photo taken by Kasey's grandmother (Susan's mother), Barbara Bozzone from Huntington.

    grandmother and me

    Growing up I never looked like my mother,

    reader photosmarketmarginGrowing up I never looked like my mother, until I was older. Growing up I looked like my grandmother.

    #LIlookalikes #newsday #mothersday #motherdaughter @jenpassaretti
    (Credit: Instagram user teresapassaretti)

    #LIlookalikes #newsday #mothersday #motherdaughter @jenpassaretti

    Azaria and I at Lynell's baby shower.

    reader photosundefined undefinedAzaria and I at Lynell's baby shower.

    J-rod & mommy

    This picture was taken May 2011 in Long

    reader photosacjrodriguezThis picture was taken May 2011 in Long Island City. My daughter Jaelyn Olivia Rodriguez was 23 months old during my engagement photo session.

    Mom and daughter Maria and Angela

    Maria and her Mom Angela at Melissa and

    reader photosang7nMaria and her Mom Angela at Melissa and Rylan's wedding.

    Christmas 2003

    This picture was taken at a Christmas party

    reader photosdyannasheff76This picture was taken at a Christmas party of me, Dyanna Aracena, 27, and my mom, Angelica Hendriks, 45. My mom was a natural hostess and loved throwing parties for any and all occasions. She lost her battle with cancer in 2007 and this was one of the last good pictures we took together.

    mom and chicky

    Mother Dawn with daughter Nell at her date's

    reader photosdawngal2Mother Dawn with daughter Nell at her date's senior prom.

    Mother Charvon with daughters Connie and Naya #Lilookalikes
    (Credit: Instagram user chavy70)

    Mother Charvon with daughters Connie and Naya #Lilookalikes

    #lilookalikes
    (Credit: Instagram user eileen_manitta)

    #lilookalikes

    Sam and Karen

    Sam and Karen, before the prom in 2006.

    reader photosskreyling89Sam and Karen, before the prom in 2006.

    Christmas 2011

    Mom Danielle with daughter Zoie, 6, on Christmas

    reader photosdmastrianoMom Danielle with daughter Zoie, 6, on Christmas Day, 2011.

    Christmas love!

    This is a picture of my daughter and

    reader photosekims22This is a picture of my daughter and I, Caroline Bazzini-Sturla and Marissa Bazzini, taken Christmas 2011 when she was 22. We are always surprising people when they find out that we are mother and daughter -- everyone thinks that we are sisters!

    Mommy And Gracie Stuart!

    Jeanine Stuart Gracie Stuart (4 yrs old)

    reader photoscuuuteernJeanine Stuart Gracie Stuart (4 yrs old)

    Mother Daughter

    Anne Gassner with daughter Olivia Gassner, 17. We

    reader photosgassnerAnne Gassner with daughter Olivia Gassner, 17. We are from Bellport, but the photo was taken at a family wedding in Florida.

    My mother and I! ?

    reader photosKelsie McCormickMy mother and I! ?

    I am on the left when I was

    reader photosHeather GarbeI am on the left when I was 2.5 years old, and my daughter Charlotte is on the right, now 2.5 years old.

    Tanya and Farah at a Yankees game.

    reader photosrsciesinskiTanya and Farah at a Yankees game.

    Backstage with my girl

    reader photosmrsjbeeBackstage with my girl

    Momma and Lía

    Lía and I love to play around with

    reader photosBtrflyKissesLía and I love to play around with the photo booth program on my computer. We both loved this shot when we took it, and were amazed at how similar we looked!

    Me and my Mini-Me

    Danielle McMath, 33 with daughter Julianna McMath, 17

    reader photospita2007Danielle McMath, 33 with daughter Julianna McMath, 17 months old. This photo was taken on Easter Sunday 2012 by Danielle's husband Jeff.

    Smiley Girls

    My 6-year-old daughter Zoie visited my office in

    reader photosdmastriano1My 6-year-old daughter Zoie visited my office in NYC for the first time and was really excited to share in a day in the life of what Mommy does (I'm an attorney).

    Mom (Ruth) on left on her wedding day...me
    (Credit: Moses Shepard Uniondale)

    Mom (Ruth) on left on her wedding day...me (Cheryl) on the left at my senior prom

    #lilookalikes https://t.co/KM0HXBBwdN
    (Credit: @wehnkvalerie)

    #lilookalikes https://t.co/KM0HXBBwdN

    My Mom & Me Easter 2016 Mother daughter
    (Credit: Sister in law)

    My Mom & Me Easter 2016 Mother daughter trip to pigeon forge TN

    Cathy and Makenna
    (Credit: Smiths in Adairsville)

    Cathy and Makenna

    Joanne Larrea with my daughter, Allegra Larrea
    (Credit: Glen Cove)

    Joanne Larrea with my daughter, Allegra Larrea

    Mom Lisa, daughter Brianna celebrating her Sweet 16

    Mom Lisa, daughter Brianna celebrating her Sweet 16

    @Newsday #lilookalikes @Lms73Lynn https://t.co/Ni3SdZYo4X
    (Credit: @chelseas_21)

    @Newsday #lilookalikes @Lms73Lynn https://t.co/Ni3SdZYo4X

    3 generations! Can you tell we are related
    (Credit: Taylor Raleigh NC)

    3 generations! Can you tell we are related ;)

    Mother/Daughter

    Mother/Daughter

    #lilookalikes@newsday https://t.co/tPX3Ryma7o
    (Credit: @LoseeKevin)

    #lilookalikes@newsday https://t.co/tPX3Ryma7o

    Mother Daughter @newsday #lilookalikes @daniellaaa524
    (Credit: Instagram user lollygil)

    Mother Daughter @newsday #lilookalikes @daniellaaa524

    Mother on the left, daughter on the right.
    (Credit: Danette & Morgan De Sena)

    Mother on the left, daughter on the right. Our high school pictures. Danette (soon to be 60) and Morgan (28 years old) of North Massapequa.

    Mom Donna and daughter Sandra both of Bayville
    (Credit: Tim Myers)

    Mom Donna and daughter Sandra both of Bayville enjoying family dinner...

    Two 20-something year olds, taken 20 plus years
    (Credit: @LINYSoxFan)

    Two 20-something year olds, taken 20 plus years apart. #lilookalikes https://t.co/XxpIQo0m3D

    #lilookalike

    #lilookalike

    2010
    (Credit: Nelson, lexington,tn)

    2010

    @Newsday #lilookalikes @amanda_pincus https://t.co/dmTc2KCtjo
    (Credit: @brendasch2)

    @Newsday #lilookalikes @amanda_pincus https://t.co/dmTc2KCtjo

    #lilookalikes

    #lilookalikes

