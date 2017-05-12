Mother/daughter look-alikes
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck. Are you part of a mother/daughter look-alike duo? If so, we want to see your pictures! Please submit one photo of you together here.
reader photosTim myersMom donna and daughter Sandy enjoying a sunset on beach in bayville ny
reader photosPhyllis BaroneThree generation
reader photosCaroline Bishop, lives in Port SMom Marie and daughter Caroline after getting our hair styled in St. James, NY
ADVERTISEMENT
reader photosMy sister Katie Maletta from BelMy mom and I at the Toast Coffeehouse in August of 2016. My family and I had come up to visit from North Carolina we were leaving to go back home.
reader photosRob WilhelmDebbie Wilhelm and her daughter Dana Wilhelm
reader photosRosaliaThis was taken in 2016. Me and my daughter, Rosalia just hanging out.
reader photosEmily Boden, Wantagh, NYStephanie and Emily Boden at our house on Easter.
reader photosRachel W, OakdaleLinda and Rachel Weiss, from Oakdale
ADVERTISEMENT
Daughter holding mommys baby pic
reader photosacjrodriguezThis photo was taken Easter 2012. It is a picture of my daughter Jaelyn Olivia Rodriguez holding a picture of Me (her Mommy) when i was a little girl.
In #honor of #MothersDay, I submitted my #Mom and I into a #Mother / #Daughter look-alike #contest through #newsday. Vote for us please via 龜book. @newsday
Susan & Kasey
reader photoskaseymargaretKasey Stevenson, 23, with mom, Susan Stevenson, 52. The photo was taken at a Long Island Ducks baseball game. Photo taken by Kasey's grandmother (Susan's mother), Barbara Bozzone from Huntington.
grandmother and me
reader photosmarketmarginGrowing up I never looked like my mother, until I was older. Growing up I looked like my grandmother.
#LIlookalikes #newsday #mothersday #motherdaughter @jenpassaretti
ADVERTISEMENT
reader photosundefined undefinedAzaria and I at Lynell's baby shower.
J-rod & mommy
reader photosacjrodriguezThis picture was taken May 2011 in Long Island City. My daughter Jaelyn Olivia Rodriguez was 23 months old during my engagement photo session.
Mom and daughter Maria and Angela
reader photosang7nMaria and her Mom Angela at Melissa and Rylan's wedding.
Christmas 2003
reader photosdyannasheff76This picture was taken at a Christmas party of me, Dyanna Aracena, 27, and my mom, Angelica Hendriks, 45. My mom was a natural hostess and loved throwing parties for any and all occasions. She lost her battle with cancer in 2007 and this was one of the last good pictures we took together.
mom and chicky
reader photosdawngal2Mother Dawn with daughter Nell at her date's senior prom.
Mother Charvon with daughters Connie and Naya #Lilookalikes
#lilookalikes
Sam and Karen
reader photosskreyling89Sam and Karen, before the prom in 2006.
Christmas 2011
reader photosdmastrianoMom Danielle with daughter Zoie, 6, on Christmas Day, 2011.
Christmas love!
reader photosekims22This is a picture of my daughter and I, Caroline Bazzini-Sturla and Marissa Bazzini, taken Christmas 2011 when she was 22. We are always surprising people when they find out that we are mother and daughter -- everyone thinks that we are sisters!
Mommy And Gracie Stuart!
reader photoscuuuteernJeanine Stuart Gracie Stuart (4 yrs old)
Mother Daughter
reader photosgassnerAnne Gassner with daughter Olivia Gassner, 17. We are from Bellport, but the photo was taken at a family wedding in Florida.
reader photosKelsie McCormickMy mother and I! ?
reader photosHeather GarbeI am on the left when I was 2.5 years old, and my daughter Charlotte is on the right, now 2.5 years old.
reader photosrsciesinskiTanya and Farah at a Yankees game.
reader photosmrsjbeeBackstage with my girl
Momma and Lía
reader photosBtrflyKissesLía and I love to play around with the photo booth program on my computer. We both loved this shot when we took it, and were amazed at how similar we looked!
Me and my Mini-Me
reader photospita2007Danielle McMath, 33 with daughter Julianna McMath, 17 months old. This photo was taken on Easter Sunday 2012 by Danielle's husband Jeff.
Smiley Girls
reader photosdmastriano1My 6-year-old daughter Zoie visited my office in NYC for the first time and was really excited to share in a day in the life of what Mommy does (I'm an attorney).
Mom (Ruth) on left on her wedding day...me (Cheryl) on the left at my senior prom
#lilookalikes https://t.co/KM0HXBBwdN
My Mom & Me Easter 2016 Mother daughter trip to pigeon forge TN
Cathy and Makenna
Joanne Larrea with my daughter, Allegra Larrea
Mom Lisa, daughter Brianna celebrating her Sweet 16
@Newsday #lilookalikes @Lms73Lynn https://t.co/Ni3SdZYo4X
3 generations! Can you tell we are related ;)
Mother/Daughter
#lilookalikes@newsday https://t.co/tPX3Ryma7o
Mother Daughter @newsday #lilookalikes @daniellaaa524
Mother on the left, daughter on the right. Our high school pictures. Danette (soon to be 60) and Morgan (28 years old) of North Massapequa.
Mom Donna and daughter Sandra both of Bayville enjoying family dinner...
Two 20-something year olds, taken 20 plus years apart. #lilookalikes https://t.co/XxpIQo0m3D
#lilookalike
2010
@Newsday #lilookalikes @amanda_pincus https://t.co/dmTc2KCtjo
#lilookalikes
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.