MTV is looking for over-the-top promposal plans and extravagant coming-of-age parties for two television shows in the works — “Promposals” and “My Super Sweet . . .”
“Promposals” will be a new series featuring the most creative and romantic promposals. If you’re a high school teen who’s got a plan up your sleeve, apply at promposalcasting.com.
“My Super Sweet . . .” is an extension of the previous “My Super Sweet 16” series. Now the show is opening up to glitzy, extravagant parties for all ages and of all types — sweet 16, quinceanera, debutante ball, bar or bat mitzvah, graduation party or any other milestone event. Apply at mysupersweetcasting.com.
