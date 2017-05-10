Sunday nights will feature a return of the show “My Super Sweet 16” followed by a launch of a new series called “Promposal” beginning May 14 on MTV.
“My Super Sweet 16” will air at 7 p.m. and expand beyond sweet sixteens to include quinceañeras, debutante balls, “bro mitzvahs” and more. The 10-episode, 30-minute series will go behind the scenes as the guest of honor plots, plans and preps a personalized party of a lifetime, according to MTV.
Immediately following at 7:30 p.m., “Promposal” will feature “creative, romantic and outlandish” ways of asking someone to the prom. Those include a Zombie-themed promposal, a choreographed flash mob and more in a six-episode, 30-minute series.
Comments
