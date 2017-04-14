New Easter candy and treats for kids
According to RetailMeNot, the top Easter candies people purchase are chocolate bunnies (76 percent), jellybeans (67 percent), Cadbury eggs (59 percent) and Peeps (45 percent).
Here, we rounded up the newest Easter candy and sweet treats, perfect for filling up kids' baskets this year.
Cadbury Easter Chocolate Crunch & Crème Mini Eggs(Credit: Hershey)
Cadbury mini eggs now come in white chocolate and cookie bits in a crisp sugar shell; $3.29 exclusively at Target.
DreamWorks Trolls Jelly Beans Gift Bag(Credit: Jelly Belly)
DreamWorks "Trolls" Branch and Poppy debut on this 7.5 oz Jelly Belly gift bag. The flavors include Berry Blue, Jewel Very Cherry, Orange Sherbet, Sunkist Lemon and Lime; $5.99 for gift bag, 99 cents for individual bags at jellybelly.com.
M&M's Easter Vanilla Cupcake(Credit: Mars)
The pastel-colored M&M's feature a candy-coated pastel shell, white chocolate and a vanilla flavoring; $2.99 at major retail stores.
Starburst Ice Cream Jelly Beans(Credit: Wrigley's)
Ice cream flavors are now part of Starburst Jelly Beans. The new flavors include strawberry, orange sherbet, red raspberry and lemon sorbet; $2.49 at major retail stores.
Peeps Oreo(Credit: Nabisco)
The new Easter-themed, limited-edition treats feature creme filling flavored like Peeps marshmallow between two golden Oreo cookies; $4.49 at retail stores.
Tootsie Roll Eggs(Credit: Tootsie Roll)
These egg-shaped Tootsie Rolls feature a thin candy coating on the outside. They come in four seasonal colors; $3.79 at major retail stores.
SweeTarts Chicks, Ducks & Bunnies(Credit: Nestle)
These new Easter candies feature the same SweeTarts flavors in seasonal shapes such as chicks, ducks and bunnies; $2.99 at major retail stores.
Peeps Filled Delights Triple Chocolate(Credit: Peeps)
Chocolate lover's rejoice: New Peeps feature a chocolate-flavored chick filled with a ribbon of decadent chocolate and dipped in more creamy chocolate; $1.99-$2.49, exclusively at Target.
Archer Farms Bunny Bait Trail Mix(Credit: Target)
This seasonal trail mix contains honey roasted peanuts, white chocolate-covered pretzel balls, M&M's, confetti cookie pieces, raisins and marshmallows; $3.49 at Target stores and on target.com.
Sugarfina 'Suns Out, Buns Out'(Credit: Sugarfina)
To get into the spirit of the season, Sugarfina introduced special candy cubes in Fluffy Bunnies and Bunny Tails. The Bunny Tails (pictured) are pink cubes filled with strawberry marshmallow gummies rolled in delicate sugar crystals. The Fluffy Bunnies blue cubes feature fruity sour bunnies and fluffy marshmallow tails; $8.50 each at sugarfina.com.
SweeTarts Soft Bites Bunnies(Credit: Nestle)
With an assortment of classic flavors, these new SweeTarts come in a jelly gummy-shaped bunny; $2.99 at major retail stores.
Peeps Strawberry Confetti Egg(Credit: Peeps)
This giant Peep features strawberry-flavored marshmallow with sprinkles; $1 exclusively at Target.
Jolly Rancher Jelly Beans Cane(Credit: Hershey's)
Jolly Rancher Jelly Beans come in assortment of flavors, such as strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, watermelon, grape and green apple; $1 at Target stores or at target.com.
Welch's Easter Fruit Snacks(Credit: Welch's)
This Easter-themed treat box features 28 individual packages of fruit snacks in fun shapes including a chick, egg, flower and bunny; $4.99 for a box of 28 at Target and other retail stores.
Teddy Soft Bakes(Credit: Nabisco)
A new Teddy has hit the shelves. These soft-baked, filled treats come in two flavors: chocolate with vanilla-flavored filling and vanilla with chocolate-flavored filling; $3.29 for a six-pack box of individually wrapped portions, at major retail stores.
Peeps Filled Delights Vanilla Caramel Brownie(Credit: Peeps)
Peeps now come in smooth vanilla-flavored chicks with a ribbon of creamy caramel filling inside, dipped in milk chocolate; $1.99-$2.49, exclusively at Target.
Milk Chocolate Lindt Gold Bunny(Credit: Lindt)
New for 2017, the Lindt's Gold Bunny is made with milk chocolate with animal print wrapping; $7.49 exclusively at Walmart.
Easter Hershey-Ets Pastel Filled Cane(Credit: Hershey's)
These plastic canes come in two different seasonal designs and are filled with candy-coated milk chocolate candies; $1 in Target stores and at target.com.
Walkers Animal Shapes Shortbread(Credit: Walkers)
These fun animal shaped cookies are made with wheat flour, butter, sugar and salt. The animals include teddy bears, Highland cows, Scottie dogs and sheep; $4.99 at major retail stores and walkersshortbread.com.
Edible Chocosaurus Egg(Credit: HearthSong)
Crack open the large chocolate egg and you'll find white, dark and milk chocolate baby dinosaurs; $16.95 at hearthsong.com.
Russell Stover Sea Salt Caramel Rabbit(Credit: Russell Stover)
The new Russell Stover Sea Salt Caramel Rabbit is filled with creamy sea salt caramel; $1.99 at major retail stores.
SweeTarts Sour Bunny Gummies(Credit: Nestle)
These bunny-shaped, limited-edition SweeTarts feature a sour twist of the classic flavors; $2.99 at major retail stores.
Lindt Lindor Citrus Eggs(Credit: Lindt)
These candy eggs feature a white chocolate shell infused with the fresh flavor of citrus fruits; $3.99 exclusively at Target.
Archer Farms Spring Monster Trail Mix(Credit: Target)
This spring-themed trail mix features M&M's, peanuts, raisins, chocolate chips and peanut butter chips; $3.49 in Target stores and at target.com.
Cadbury Mini Creme Egg Assortment Pouch(Credit: Hershey)
Try two Cadbury flavors in one package. The Mini Creme Egg is milk chocolate with a soft fondant-creme center and the Mini Caramel Egg is milk chocolate with a caramel center; $3.48 at Walmart stores and on walmart.com.
Gimbal's Gourmet Jelly Beans(Credit: Gimbal's)
Jelly beans make a great Easter basket edition. Gimbal's Gourmet Jelly Beans come in 41 different flavors, such as Sour Cherry, Baja Margarita, Ice Cream Cake and Boysenberry; $3.99 for an 8-ounce bag at major retail stores.
Hershey's Marshmallow Eggs(Credit: Hershey's)
Celebrate the season with this egg-shaped marshmallow candy, covered in milk chocolate; $3.49 at Walmart and walmart.com.
Starburst Jumbo Jelly Beans(Credit: Wrigley's)
These popular jelly beans come in a new, jumbo size, with all the original flavors; $2.49, exclusively at Target.
Milka Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar(Credit: Nabisco)
A new twist on the classic candy bar, this treat features bits of Oreo cookies with vanilla creme filling and coated in European chocolate candy by Milka.
Russell Stover Sea Salt Caramel Creme Egg(Credit: Russell Stover)
These chocolate molded eggs feature sweet caramel creme with a touch of sea salt. Additional flavors include peanut butter, rich chocolate and vanilla; 59 cents at major retail stores, Sea Salt Caramel is exclusive to Walgreens.
SweeTart Ropes(Credit: Nestle)
Seasonal packaging lets you know these SweeTarts strands are packed with a cherry punch filling; $1 at major retail stores.
Hershey's Kisses Carrot Cake Candies(Credit: Hershey's)
A Walmart exclusive, this classic Easter dessert comes in bite-sized kisses; $3.
Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs(Credit: Hershey's)
Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs got a festive makeover -- they're now available in yellow and come in three brightly colored foil wrappers, perfect for adding some flair to your baskets; $3.59 in Target stores or at target.com.
Dip-It Rabbit with Skippy PB Cup(Credit: Russell Stover)
The new Dip-It Rabbit collection comes with a Skippy Singles peanut butter. It comes in three flavors -- White Pastelle, Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate; $3.99 at Target stores and on target.com.
Twizzlers Green Apple Easter Grass(Credit: Hershey's)
These vibrant, sweet strands of green apple candy help kids explore their crafty side with edible Easter basket-inspired treats; $4.29 at groovycandies.com.
