Pokémon GO players will have the chance to hatch a greater variety of Pokémon from 2 km Eggs through 1 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, April 20, Niantic and The Pokémon Company International have announced.
This is Pokémon GO’s latest in-game event, the Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza, a celebration of spring. Pokémon Go fans take note — trainers will also be able to earn more candy for every Pokémon hatched from an Egg, XP gains will be doubled, and Lucky Eggs will be 50 percent off for the duration of the event.
Read more about the event by visiting the official Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza blog post on PokemonGOLive.com.
