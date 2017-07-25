Newsday's 2017 Outdoor Movie Night will be held Friday, Aug. 4, with a screening of the popular animated Disney movie “Moana.”
The free screening is held on the lawn at Newsday's headquarters in Melville, projected at dusk on a 40-foot screen. The family-friendly event includes food vendors, giveaways, sponsor booths and entertainment for kids.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and many people arrive on time to stake out their spot on the lawn, bringing blankets, chairs and a summer picnic dinner to enjoy before showtime.
Admission is free, although tickets are required -- print them early as tickets often run out in advance. You can order your tickets here. Good to know: Pets and alcohol are not permitted.
Comments
