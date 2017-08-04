Newsday's Outdoor Movie Night: 'Moana'
Newsday's annual Outdoor Movie Night kicked off on Aug. 4, 2017, with Disney's "Moana." Check out some photos from this fun, family night out.
Romeo Sanchez, 6, left, and Greyson Sanchez, 2, of New Hyde Park, show off their magic hooks during Newsday's Outdoor Movie Night in Melville on Aug. 4, 2017.
Guests begin crowding the softball field during Newsday's Outdoor Movie Night in Melville on Aug. 4, 2017.
Gregory Incalcaterra takes a photo with his grandchildren Christopher Toscano, 2, and Gabriella, 4, during Newsday's Outdoor Movie Night in Melville on Aug. 4, 2017.
Katelyn Heissenbuttel, 5 (L), Dylan Dales (M), 5, and Abigail Heissenbuttel (R), during Newsday's Outdoor Movie Night in Melville on Aug. 4, 2017.
Jordan Hurt, 1, left, and Taylor Hurt, 2, during Newsday's Outdoor Movie Night in Melville on Aug. 4, 2017.
Emma Barnett, 9, of Medford, sings with Mikayla-Shea Meyer, 9, of Medford during Newsday's Outdoor Movie Night in Melville on Aug. 4, 2017.
