Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The music-filled production hits the stage March 22-25. It follows the pups as they seek to uncover a hidden treasure.
“PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” includes two acts and an intermission. The production is interactive, teaching the audience pirate catchphrases and encouraging audience members to dance the pirate boogie.
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster (866-858-0008). Tickets range from $30 to $100. A limited number of $175 V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are also available.
For more information, visit pawpatrollive.com.
