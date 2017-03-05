FamilyLifestyle

Founder and CEO Alex Furmansky brought his product to "Shark Tank" during season 6 to raise funding for his product, which turns children's artwork into stuffed toys.

"Shark Tank," the ABC Network's reality show in which entrepreneurs and inventors pitch their merchandise to celebrity business magnates in hopes of securing capital and investment, has seen a bevy of useful gadgets and items since premiering in 2009 -- including some fun and helpful items for kids and parents.

Here are our favorite family-friendly products to come out of the show.

Angels and Tomboys (Credit: Angels and Tomboys) (Credit: Angels and Tomboys) Presented by tween entrepreneurs Madison Star and Mallory Iyana during season 8, this line of body sprays and lotions is scented with young people in mind. $14.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2ma9jxv; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2kJLujk

Bitsbox (Credit: Bitsbox) (Credit: Bitsbox) Co-founders Aidan Chopra and Scott Lininger appeared on season 8 to introduce their product intended to teach children (ages 6-14) how to code with app-building projects that arrive by mail monthly, and can be accessed via the company's website. Monthly subscriptions start at $20; more information: http://bit.ly/1yUVRyu

Buzzy (Credit: MMJ Labs) (Credit: MMJ Labs) The Sharks got to meet Dr. Amy Baxter during season 5 when she came to the show with her invention, a device that applies vibration and cold to lessen needle pain when it's time to get a shot. Starts at $59.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2ml7htL; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2m7drlb

EzPz Happy Mat (Credit: ezpz) (Credit: ezpz) Lindsey Laurain, founder of EzPz, entered the Shark Tank during season 7 with a goal of gaining investment in her stay-put food mat, intended to make eating easier and more cheerful with its happy expression. $24.99. More information: http://bit.ly/1xaRXnJ; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2kKjUCw

Freshly Picked (Credit: Freshly Picked) (Credit: Freshly Picked) In season 5, these baby moccasins were pitched by Susan Petersen, a mother who designed the footwear and wanted a Shark to help develop the product into a bigger venture. $60. More information: http://bit.ly/1l39Nxu; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2l7dk5c

FunBites (Credit: FunBites) (Credit: FunBites) In season 6, Bobbie Rhoads approached the "Shark Tank" panel with her product that chops food into bite-size pieces, with the idea that making meals look playful will help children eat healthier food. $9.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2lKnex4; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2mktiJr

Hoodie Pillow (Credit: hoodiepillow.com) (Credit: hoodiepillow.com) It's exactly what it sounds like. The Hoodie Pillow comes in regular pillow and travel/neck pillow versions, and designs for kids as well as adults. Because nothing says "naptime" quite like a pillow with a hood on it. They can even be personalized with custom screen printing. From $24.95. More information: http://nwsdy.li/2er70UA; Find the best price: http://nwsdy.li/2dH4gT4

Jungle JumpaRoo (Credit: Jungle JumpaRoo) (Credit: Jungle JumpaRoo) In season 6, this combination of a swing, climbing toy and trampoline arrived. It's an amusement sturdy enough to use indoors and out, and can handle playful people of all ages. $349.00. More information: http://bit.ly/2lE0sGQ

KaZAM Bikes (Credit: KaZAM Balance Bikes) (Credit: KaZAM Balance Bikes) The purpose of the pedal-free KaZAM bicycle is to help children learn the proper balance to eventually ride a typical bike. Entrepreneur Mary Beth Lugo appeared during season 4 seeking Shark backing for this item intended for kids ages 2-5. $99.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2luqo5G; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2mlncZi

Little Nomad Play Mats (Credit: Little Nomad) (Credit: Little Nomad) Inventor Elizabeth Granados came to Shark Tank during season 8 to share her vision that foam playmats intended to keep kids safe while playing on hard floors need not also be eyesores, as her Roam Free Play Mats may be made of nontoxic ethylene-vinyl acetate foam but are designed to look like a clever rug. Prices start at $99 for single packs. More information: http://bit.ly/2kXDA0P

Lollacup (Credit: Lollaland) (Credit: Lollaland) Parents Hanna and Mark Lim, disappointed with the toddler straw sippy cups they found already selling on the market, devised their own and brought it to the "Shark Tank" during season 3. With a weighted straw, the beverage is available to drink regardless of the angle at which the cup is held. $16. More information: http://bit.ly/2lo6RoP; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2l7FAV4

Milk Snob (Credit: Milk Snob) (Credit: Milk Snob) The Milk Snob infant car seat cover can also be used as a breastfeeding cover, shopping cart cover, highchair cover and blanket. It has a four-way stretch for a custom fit for any infant car seat and is available in a variety of colors and designs. $36. More information: http://bit.ly/2mmzBMo.

My Fruity Faces (Credit: My Fruity Faces) (Credit: My Fruity Faces) Dads Bob Ntoya and Adam Gerber appeared during season 7 of "Shark Tank" with their idea of edible and entertaining stickers that could motivate children to eat healthful foods over unhealthful snacks and fast food. $4.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2kXSgNE

Naturally Perfect Dolls (Credit: Naturally Perfect) (Credit: Naturally Perfect) On Season 8, Angelica and Jason Sweeting introduced a new line of dolls with natural hair. The dolls (Angelica, Kennedy, Brielle and Camryn) represent a variety of skin tones with hair textures ranging from curly to kinky. Each doll has a unique fashion style to match its personality. $84.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2lwhX9E.

NeatCheeks face wipes (Credit: NeatCheeks) (Credit: NeatCheeks) Moms Danielle Stangler and Julia Rossi were season 6 contestants, trying to find investment in these wipes with a sweet taste, designed so children don't fight cleanups when their faces get messy. $4.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2ltCLig; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2lmmux2

Orbit Labels (Credit: Inchbug) (Credit: Inchbug) Brenda Lee Feldman and her Inchbug company pitched these reusable, personalized stretch labels during season 7 that are suitable for both baby bottles and toiletries kids of all ages. $12.95 (4 labels). More information: http://bit.ly/2cUrbZA; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2lsXNh5

Paper Box Pilots (Credit: Paper Box Pilots) (Credit: Paper Box Pilots) Noah Cahoon and his father, Brian, stood before the Sharks during season 6 with hopes that one would help him take his idea to the next level: sticker kits that can turn empty boxes into play vehicles (box not included). $7.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2lEXCkz

Pinblock (Credit: Pinblock) (Credit: Pinblock) Vladislav Smolyankyy emigrated from Ukraine with his family, and in their Brooklyn apartment he devised these long-pronged building blocks that allow for creations that not only stack but bend and fold, which he pitched during season 8. Starter packs are $19.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2m6hFtx; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2lEckIH

PopUp Play (Credit: PopUp Play) (Credit: PopUp Play) Creators Amelia Cosgrove and Bryan Thomas appeared during season 8 with their pitch: interactive toy that allows kids to design fiberboard castles and playhouses online that can be ordered for actual physical playtime. $99. More information: http://bit.ly/2m66WPK

PullyPalz (Credit: PullyPalz) (Credit: PullyPalz) Mimicking a pulley system, these plush animals keep a pacifier in view and in reach of a baby. It holds most pacifiers and can attach to most baby carriers, bouncers and more. It's available in a cow, a monkey or a frog. $24.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2l3WrYc.

Qubits (Credit: Qubits Toy) (Credit: Qubits Toy) Qubits creator Mark Burginger presented his construction toy to the Sharks during season 1. Burginger's design allows for the building of curved shapes, and natural structures that can be found in scientific study. Kits start at $10.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2mleVUU; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2mllOpz

Rags to Raches clothing (Credit: Rags to Raches) (Credit: Rags to Raches) Mom Rachel Nilsson appeared during season 7 to pitch her ideas for a clothing company focused on kids apparel that is comfortable and makes dressing children easier. Although her brand sells slogan-adorned T-shirts, the signature Rags to Raches rompers were her main selling point to the "Shark Tank" investors. Prices vary. More information: http://bit.ly/2kKnYm1; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2ltD3pd

Roominate (Credit: PlayMonster) (Credit: PlayMonster) An introduction to engineering for young ladies was the drive behind this toy, which inventors Alice Brooks and Bettina Chen presented to the "Shark Tank" panel during season 6. It's a wired building system for girls 6 and older. Roominate allows its users to assemble structures, then connect them with power. Starting at $11.99. More information: http://bit.ly/1eGJDh8; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2m75FHU

Sealed By Santa (Credit: Sealed By Santa) (Credit: Sealed By Santa) Her plan fueled by the Christmas spirit, Florida writer Sarah Blain suggested her business to the "Shark Tank" panel during season 8, a company that offers personal responses from Santa Claus to children's letters, which include a written note, a video response, phone calls and even reindeer food. $10.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2llRopd

SoapSox (Credit: SoapSox) (Credit: SoapSox) In season 6, Ray Phillips and Alvin Uy proposed these plush toys, which also serve as washcloths with soap pockets, intended to help get kids excited about bath time. $12.99. More information: http://bit.ly/29cTNNr; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2mantij

The Spooner (Credit: Spooner) (Credit: Spooner) Randy Putland of San Diego appeared during season 7 to find Shark investment in his creation, a curved board that can help future snowboarders, surfers and skateboarders develop coordination and balance while developing tricks; it works on any surface. $44.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2l68l4K; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2mk7NIK

Squeeky Knees (Credit: Squeeky Knees) (Credit: Squeeky Knees) Ivan Barnes and his wife, Lisa Evans, sought the backing of a Shark when they appeared during season 5 with their concept of crawling pants for young children on the move, apparel that protects knees and squeaks when its wearer heads across the floor as a finder sound for parents. $24.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2l76xs4

Switch Witch (Credit: Switch Witch) (Credit: Switch Witch) The Switch Witch appeared in season 7 as a new, magical Halloween tradition for kids. Your Switch Witch will stay with you for a few days before Halloween, waiting to come out from her cauldron to tell her story. On Halloween night, kids can leave a portion of their sweets with their Switch Witch, who will then turn their treats into a special gift in the morning. Each box comes with a Switch Witch, a cauldron and a story book written by Lara Spear Riley. $17.69. More information: http://bit.ly/2lRIbGi.

Tie-Not (Credit: Tie-Not) (Credit: Tie-Not) Entrepreneurs Wayne Sikorcin and Scott Smith appeared during season 5 with this item, which makes water ballooning a snap, as it fills and knots with efficiency. $9.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2kYK2ok; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2m75Sv2

Toymail (Credit: Toymail) (Credit: Toymail) Season 8 contestant Gauri Nanda designed this item that allows children to voice chat with family and friends through soft toys, and the interaction happens through an app where parents can also approve contacts. More information: http://bit.ly/2h2UDwl; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2lrWMpt

Trobo (Credit: Trobo) (Credit: Trobo) TROBOs are plush robots that wirelessly connect to an iPad or iPhone for children ages 2 to 5 to listen to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) stories. The TROBOs also exist as characters in the books. There are two versions, the female robot named Curie or the male, named Newton. Kids can also put themselves in the stories using an avatar builder. $59.99, currently sold out. More information: http://bit.ly/2mgNwEB.

Tranquilo Soothing Mat (Credit: Tranquilo Mat) (Credit: Tranquilo Mat) This portable vibrating mat is meant to soothes a baby in the crib, stroller or on the go. The mat helps a baby transition from a mother's womb to the world by mimicking a mom's heartbeat and motions through gentle vibrations and soft sounds. Prices start at $79.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2lq77DV.

Yubo (Credit: Kinsco) (Credit: Kinsco) Cyndi and Paul Pedrazzi appeared on Season 5 of Shark Tank to present their product, personalized lunchboxes that are also easy to clean. Kids can pop in fresh designs and parents can clean Yubo boxes in the sink or dishwasher. Starts at $21.95. More information: http://bit.ly/2lL53ak; find the best price: http://bit.ly/2lujQnn