For the first time, one of the most popular toys comes to life on stage. The "Shopkins Live" show is making a stop at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Sunday, Oct. 1, with tickets going on sale Friday.
The 90-minute show, based on the toy phenomenon created in Australia by Moose Toys, will feature The Shoppies (Jessicake, Bubbleisha and Peppa-Mint) and Shopkins characters as they plan for the Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair in Shopville. The production will feature original music and classic Shopkins characters such as Lippy Lips and Kooky Cookie.
Tickets are available for $29.50, $39.50, $54.50 and $99.50 plus applicable service charges. To purchase tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. To learn more about the show, visit shopkinsliveontour.com.
