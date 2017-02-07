Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Mount Sinai has introduced a new weekly competition game called Sky Wars. Participants break into two teams and use blasters and foam balls or darts to face off in capture the flag, hit-and-out battles and more.
“We have inflatable barriers that we set up on our main trampoline court,” says Nicole Tumilowicz, director of events for Sky Zone Long Island. The battles take place every Wednesday night from 4 to 9 p.m. Any two-hour block is $22 and includes a rental face mask, blaster and ammunition.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of families come down and play together,” Tumilowicz says. Battle nights coincide with the facility’s Police Unity Night, which is held the first Wednesday of every month at the Mount Sinai location to honor local law enforcement officers and their families.See alsoIndoor places for kids to play
Sky Wars will be implemented at Sky Zone’s other Long Island location in Deer Park in March, Tumilowicz says. It can also be added on to birthday party packages, she says.
Sky Zone Mount Sinai is located at 269 NY-25A, Mount Sinai. For more information, call 631-938-1420.
