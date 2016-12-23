HIGHLIGHTS Box turtles are the stars of the new interactive forest exhibit

Other animals and, of course, trees also part of the program

In the new interactive forest exhibit at the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, kids can come eye-to-eye with a box turtle. If it weren’t for a glass dome separating them, they could probably give the turtle a kiss.

How can they get so close? Picture a king-size bed. A handful of box turtles lives on the top in a bed of wood chips. Kids crawl into a maze built underneath, pop their heads up into the dome in the middle of the “bed” and, if there’s a turtle looking into the dome at that moment, it’s a close encounter of the turtle kind.

“We wanted it to be interactive, really interactive through the different senses,” says Eric Young, Sweetbriar’s program director. “All in one little room.”

FITS THE MISSION

The dual mission of Sweetbrair includes nature education and wildlife rehabilitation. A half-dozen rooms in a 1930 house offer a home to animals such as a special-needs squirrel and a hive of honeybees. During warmer weather, people can wander the center’s 55 acres.

The underground tunnel chipmunk in the Temperate Forest at Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, Dec. 20, 2016. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz The underground tunnel chipmunk in the Temperate Forest at Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, Dec. 20, 2016. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

Sweetbriar runs school programs, scouting outings, school break offerings and birthday parties. It previously added a Tropical Rain Forest Room upstairs to simulate a rain forest environment with an intricate wooden bridge and a faux mangrove swamp. The only thing missing? “We can’t make it rain in here,” Young says.

The forest addition, which officially opens Dec. 26, both fits into and expands Sweetbriar’s offerings, Young says. The box turtles in the exhibit all are unable to live in the wild, for instance. “One is missing his front claw,” curator-artist Janine Bendicksen says. Another had a too-small shell due to malnutrition. “They all have a story,” she says.

The new room, created using a $3,400 New York State grant, flows from the upstairs Rain Forest Room. Many Long Island birds fly south to spend our winter in a rain forest, and back north to us for the summer, Young says.

FIVE SENSES

Sense of sight? Check. In addition to the live box turtles, kids in the forest room can learn about animals common to Long Island that Bendicksen has painted onto the walls, such as white deer, foxes and raccoons. The tunnel underneath the turtle area also has diorama boxes showing animals that live underground, such as a chipmunk.

Rosehaired Tarantula in the Reptile room at Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, Dec. 20, 2016. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz Rosehaired Tarantula in the Reptile room at Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, Dec. 20, 2016. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

Also in the room with the turtles is a 3-D wall display of three different trees — black birch, cedar and pine. “These trees all smell really wonderful,” Bendicksen says. Sense of smell? Check. Each tree has a jar of natural scents tucked into a knot hole.

Kids can play with pine cones and other woodland items at a touch table. Sense of touch? Check.

And at a computer screen, visitors take turns guessing which animal is making a certain sound. Is it a katydid? A chipmunk? An owl? Sense of hearing? Check.

“We don’t do taste,” Young jokes.

New interactive forest WHEN | WHERE 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Rd., Smithtown INFO 631-979-6344, sweetbriarnc.org ADMISSION Free, but to go upstairs to the Rain Forest Room and new Woodlands Room is $2 per person