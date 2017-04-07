FamilyLifestyle

Harlem Globetrotters at the new Nassau Coliseum (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) The Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour will be stopping at the new Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum presented by New York Community Bank on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. Visit ticketmaster.com for ticket purchase; nassaucoliseum.com for more information.

“World Explorers” camp at The Whaling Museum (Credit: The Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor ) (Credit: The Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor ) The Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor (279 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor) is hosting its "World Explorers" camp daily April 10-14 (9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) for children in grades K-3 and crew leaders grades 4-5. The camp is set up as a series of "ports" (Australia, Antarctica, Galapagos, Hawaii and Cold Spring Harbor circa 1850), and campers will have a chance to visit one port a day, where they will learn about native wildlife and fun facts before doing activities and making crafts. Registration is limited and required; a snack is included but participants are asked to bring lunch. Price: $130 (daily: $35); for more information or to RSVP, call 631-367-3418 (x10) or visit cshwhalingmuseum.org.

April Break Mini camp at The Lanyard Ladies (Credit: The Lanyard Ladies) (Credit: The Lanyard Ladies) The Lanyard Ladies arts and crafts birthday party space (464 Jericho Tpke., Mineola) is featuring a Spring Break friendship bracelet and lanyard-making mini-camp from April 10-14 from 9 a.m.-noon. for children ages seven and older. The studio has 26 colors of lanyard and string, and participants will be taught according to their skill level; each day will offer instruction in a different stitch, and guests will get to bring home their creations (a light snack of cookies and juice will be provided). Advance registration is required; space is limited. Price: four days: $180, daily: $60; for more information, call 516-578-2248, email thelanyardladies@yahoo.com or visit thelanyardladies.com.

Spring Break classes at Craftree (Credit: Craftree) (Credit: Craftree) Craftree (7 Green St., Huntington) is holding Spring Break classes April 11-13 (10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) that will feature a different focus daily: making a "rabbit bag," creating rabbit appliqué embroidery and crafting a spring skirt. Price: $35 per day. For more information, call 631-268-4072 or email craftreeclasses@gmail.com.

‘Funcation’: Spring Break at Long Island Aquarium (Credit: Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center) (Credit: Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center) The Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center (431 E. Main St., Riverhead) is giving working parents a weeklong spring break "Funcation" (April 10-14: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) opportunity for children ages 6-14. Participants will tour the aquarium, watch a movie and play in the arcade, among other activities. Price: $50 daily, $199 for the entire week; reservations required. For more information and to reserve call 631-208-9200 (ext. 426) or visit longislandaquarium.com.com.

Sweet Spring Break Fun (Credit: Chocolate Works) (Credit: Chocolate Works) Chocolate Works of Garden City (916 Old Country Rd.) is hosting hour-long Open Workshops (April 11-April 14, April 17-18: 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; April 10: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $25 per project, space is limited), giving guests an opportunity to craft a singular chocolate bar or a holiday-themed chocolate mold, as well as dipping treats in the house chocolate fountain or even running matzo through a "chocolate car wash. There will also be six holiday chocolate pizza-making workshops (April 11-April 14, April 17-18; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $30), each a drop-off event that involves making a chocolate-and-candy-covered pretzel or matzo; a cheese pizza lunch and other treat-making opportunities are also included. Advance registration is required; call 516-833-9198 to RSVP or for more information visit gardencity.chocolateworks.com.

Waterwheels at Work at Maritime Explorium (Credit: Maritime Explorium) (Credit: Maritime Explorium) The Maritime Explorium (101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson) is hosting a Spring Break opportunity (April 8-14, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.) for children to use simple machines to create and build a working waterwheel. Price: $5. Call 631-331-3277 or visit maritimeexplorium.org for more information.

School's Out! Spring Camp (Credit: Center for Science Teaching and Learning) (Credit: Center for Science Teaching and Learning) The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre) is giving vacationing youngsters (ages 4-12) a seven-day, full-day camp (April 10-14 and 17-18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.) featuring interaction with live animals, hands-on experiments and opportunities to explore the Center's 17 acres of preserved nature. Price: $55-$65 (pre-registration a must). For more information and registration, call 516-764-0045 or visit cstl.org.

Baby Animal Weekend 2017 (Credit: Eve Kaplan-Walbrecht) (Credit: Eve Kaplan-Walbrecht) Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market (4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead) will celebrate its annual "Baby Animal Weekend" twice this year, first on April 8-9 and again April 15-16 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.), with bunnies, chicks, lambs and goats, as well as other baby animals that will be available to meet and pet. Guests can also play in the Family Fun Fields and explore the Hay Tower, Spider Web and Pedal Kart Track, Hay Tower, among other features. Price: $5. Call 631-722-8777 or visit gardenofevefarm.com for more information and registration.

Spring Break for Art at Nassau County Museum of Art (Credit: Nassau County Museum of Art) (Credit: Nassau County Museum of Art) The Nassau County Museum of Art (1 Museum Dr., Roslyn Harbor) is giving kids and families a three-day Spring Break chance to make art from April 11-13 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.). Each day will feature a different project, with inspiration taken from the museum's current chief exhibition "Halston Style." Price: Museum admission (adults: $12; ages 4-12: $4) plus $10 per family for materials. For more information, visit nassaumuseum.org or call 516-484-9337.

Spring Break Camp at the Farm (Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout) The Suffolk County Farm and Education Center (350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank) is hosting a Spring Break Camp from April 10-14, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for children grades K-6. Events will include hands-on activities, interaction with animals and other happenings; some will take place outdoors. Pre-registration is required; price: $225 for the full week or $50 per day. Call 631-852-4600 to register with Visa/MasterCard; for more information visit ccesuffolk.org.

"Line Up for Willem de Kooning" (Credit: Long Island Children's Museum) (Credit: Long Island Children's Museum) Be inspired by artist Willem de Kooning as you paint an abstract work of art that draws from the environment at the Long Island Children's Museum (11 Davis Ave., Garden City) on Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14 (at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.). Participants will have a chance to use various materials and discover how energy within a composition can be created by lines. For children ages three and older. Price: $3 with museum admission ($13). For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org.

Kids Paint Events at Key To My Art (Credit: Riesa Fischer) (Credit: Riesa Fischer) Key To My Art (10 W. Oak St., Amityville) is offering several drop-off Spring Break events that will give kids a different creative opportunity daily, including an "Emoji the Scream" paint event (Monday, April 10 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.), a "Captain America" paint session (Tuesday, April 11, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and a "Smurfs" paint event (Wednesday, April 12 from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.), among others. Canvas, supplies and instruction are included; advance registration is required. Age for some events is 5 and older; other sessions is 6 and older; price: $25. For more information call 929-278-5397; to book online visit keytomyart.com.

Dinosaur Day (Credit: Nicole Bartoline) (Credit: Nicole Bartoline) Garvies Point Museum and Preserve (50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove) will feature real fossils on Saturday, April 15 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) to see and touch, a dig demo, dinosaur dress-up, educational chats with geologists and a chance to make fossil-inspired crafts. Price: $5 (children ages 3 and younger are free). For more information, visit garviespointmuseum.com.

"Spring into Spring" at the Long Island Museum (Credit: Chris Ware) (Credit: Chris Ware) The Long Island Museum (1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook) is holding a pair of Spring Break kids events, starting with a free "Family Drop-In Day" on Tuesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can explore the current "Edible Eden: The Art of Long Island's Forests, Fields and Waters" exhibit, and then take part in food-related craft-making. Children in grades 2-4 can return on Wednesday, April 12 from 10 a.m.-noon and learn about the influence of pop artists such as Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol; the class is $25 per child, advance registration and payment are required. To RSVP call 631-751-0066 (x212); for information about the museum visit longislandmuseum.org.

School Vacation Theater Camp at Bay Street (Credit: Samantha Young) (Credit: Samantha Young) Bay Street Theater (corner of Main and Bay streets, Sag Harbor) is hosting a five-day camp (for ages 8-12) providing instruction in singing, dancing, acting and musical theater history (April 10-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.) that wraps with a performance on the Bay Street mainstage; students will also receive training in dance, singing, acting and musical theater history, as well as participate in improvisational exercises and theater games intended to help develop communication skills while broadening creative abilities. Price: $385; for more information and registration, call 631-725-0818 or visit baystreet.org.

United Skates of America (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) United Skates (276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford) is holding two public skate sessions daily April 10-14, at 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Price: admission is $12; skate rental is $5. For more information call 516-795-5474 or visit unitedskates.com.

Spring Break Workshop at Creative Corner (Credit: Creative Corner) (Credit: Creative Corner) Creative Corner (482 Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead) is hosting a painting workshop for kids ages 4 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. Price: $15 per person, $10 sibling; walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 516-385-8782 or visit dev2.creativecorner482.com.

April Break Programs at Sweetbriar Nature Center (Credit: Sweetbriar Nature Center) (Credit: Sweetbriar Nature Center) Sweetbriar Nature Center (62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown) is presenting science programs daily from April 10-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for children ages 5-11; scheduled programs include "Spring Into Spring," "Sweetbriar Surprises," "Warm Blooded and Loving It," "Vacation is Over" and "Eat or Be Eaten." Each event will also include interaction with resident wildlife creatures, craft-making and activities, among other doings; preregistration required. Price: $350 for the full week or $80 per day. To RSVP, call 631-979-6344 (ext. 302); for more information visit sweetbriarnc.org.

Holiday Program at Science Museum of Long Island (Credit: Science Museum of Long Island) (Credit: Science Museum of Long Island) Science Museum of Long Island (1526 North Plandome Rd., Manhasset; 516-627-9400) is holding a week of special holiday programs April 10-14, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Scheduled events are "Spring Into Science" (April 10), "Ancient Adventures" (April 11), "Survival Science" (April 12), "Mystery at the Museum" (April 13) and "Walk the Plank" (April 14); children should bring a packed lunch. Preregistration required; price: $75 per event. To RSVP or for more information, visit smli.liveeditaurora.

Spring Break camps at Frozen Ropes (Credit: Frozen Ropes) (Credit: Frozen Ropes) Frozen Ropes (575 Underhill Blvd., Syosset) is hosting Spring Break coed camps on April 11-13, 17-18 for full day, extended half day and half day durations. Participants can work on their baseball and/or softball skills, as well as playing other sports. Price: full day (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; lunch included): $350 (daily: $75); extended half day (9 a.m.-1 p.m.; lunch included): $225 (daily: $50); half day (9 a.m.-noon or 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.): $175 (daily: $40). For more information, call 516-364-7673 or visit frozenropes.com.